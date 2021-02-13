Image Source : PTI Delhi records 126 coronavirus cases, no deaths in last 24 hours

Delhi recorded as many as 126 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.36 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,889. No new fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, the case tally stands at 6,36,796 in the national capital, including 6,24,866 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 1,041.

