Delhi records 199 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,835

Delhi recorded as many as 199 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.34 lakh, while the death toll mounted to10,835. Six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 57,993 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,34,524 in the national capital, including 6,22,114 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 1,575, of which 645 are in home isolation.

