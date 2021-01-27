Image Source : PTI Delhi records 96 coronavirus cases; lowest in nine months

Delhi recorded as many as 96 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the lowest daily rise infections in nine months. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.34 lakh, while the death toll mounted to10,829. Nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 29,855 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,34,325 in the national capital, including 6,21,995 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 1,501, of which 670 are in home isolation.

