Image Source : PTI Delhi records 386 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,707

Delhi recorded as many as 386 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.30 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,707. Sixteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 75,913 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,30,892 in the national capital, including 6,17,006 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 3,179, of which 1,383 are in home isolation.

Latest India News