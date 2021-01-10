Image Source : PTI Delhi records 399 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,678

Delhi recorded as many as 399 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.30 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,678. Twelve fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 77,600COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,30,200 in the national capital, including 6,16,054 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 3,468, of which 1,585 are in home isolation.

Latest India News