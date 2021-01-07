Image Source : PTI Delhi records 486 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,644

Delhi recorded as many as 486 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 6.28 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,644. Nineteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The positivity rate dipped to 0.63 per cent, authorities said.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 77,522 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 43,347 RT-PCR tests and 34,175 rapid antigen tests.

The case tally stands at 6,28,838 in the national capital, including 6,14,026 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The active cases tally on Thursday dropped to 4,168 from 4,481 the previous day.

Latest India News