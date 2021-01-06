Image Source : PTI Delhi records 654 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,625

Delhi recorded as many as 654 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 6.28 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,625. Sixteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The positivity rate stood at 0.88 per cent, authorities said.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 74,650 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, including 39,623 RT-PCR tests and 35,027 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The case tally stands at 6,28,352 in the national capital, including 6,06,644 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The national capital had recorded 442 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News