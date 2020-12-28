Image Source : PTI Delhi records 564 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,474

Delhi recorded as many as 564 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 6.22 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,474. Twenty-one fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 57,463 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,23,415 in the national capital, including 6,06,644 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 6,297, of which 3,153 are in home isolation.

Latest India News