Delhi records 1,063 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,384

Delhi recorded as many as 1,063 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 6.20 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,384. Thirty-seven fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 87,861 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,20,681 in the national capital, including 6,02,388 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 7,909, of which 3,938 are in home isolation.

