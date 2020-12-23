Image Source : PTI Delhi records 871 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,347

Delhi recorded as many as 871 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 6.19 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,347. Eighteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 87,861 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,19,618 in the national capital, including 6,01,268 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 8,003, of which 4,155 are in home isolation.

