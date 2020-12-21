Good News! Delhi records lowest single-day Covid case tally in nearly four months

Image Source : PTI Delhi records 803 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,304

Delhi recorded as many as 803 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 6.17 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,304. Twenty-seven fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 62,440 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,17,808 in the national capital, including 5,98,249 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 9,255, of which 5,405 are in home isolation.

Latest India News