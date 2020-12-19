Image Source : PTI Delhi records 1,139 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,251

Delhi recorded as many as 1,139 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 6.15 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,251. Thirty-two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 87,330 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,15,914 in the national capital, including 5,95,305 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 10,358, of which 5,943 are in home isolation.

