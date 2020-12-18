Image Source : PTI Delhi records 1,418 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,219

Delhi recorded as many as 1,418 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 6.10 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,219. Thirty-seven fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 88,400 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,14,775 in the national capital, including 5,93,137 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 11,419, of which 6,605 are in home isolation.

