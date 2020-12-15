Image Source : PTI Delhi records 1,617 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,115

Delhi recorded as many as 1,617 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 6.10 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,115. Forty-one fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 85,105 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,10,447 in the national capital, including 5,85,852 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 14,480, of which 8,516 are in home isolation.

