Image Source : PTI Delhi records 1,376 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,074

Delhi recorded as many as 1,376 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 6.08 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,074. Sixty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The positivity rate from December 3 to December 7 had successively dipped to 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.68 per cent and 3.15 per cent, respectively.

However, on December 8, it had risen to 4.23 per cent, falling again to 3.42 per cent on December 9 and 2.46 per cent on December 10. It had risen to 3.33 per cent again on December 11 and fell to 2.64 per cent on December 12.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 63,944 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,08,830 in the national capital, including 5,83,509 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 15,247, of which 9,274 are in home isolation.

Latest India News