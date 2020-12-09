Image Source : PTI Delhi records 2,463 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 9,813

Delhi recorded as many as 2,463 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 5.99 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 9,813. Fifty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 72,079 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 5,99,575 in the national capital, including 5,69,216 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 20,546, of which 12,186 are in home isolation.

