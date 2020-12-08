Image Source : PTI Delhi records 3,188 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 9,763

Delhi recorded as many as 3,188 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 5.97 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 9,763. Fifty-seven fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 75,409 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday stood at 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.68 per cent and 3.15 per cent respectively.

The case tally stands at 5,97,112 in the national capital, including 5,65,039 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 22,310, of which 12,909 are in home isolation.

