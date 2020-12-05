Image Source : PTI Delhi records 3,419 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 9,574

Delhi recorded as many as 3,419 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 5.89 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 9,574. Seventy-seven fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 81,473 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 5,89,544 in the national capital, including 5,53,292 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 26,678, of which 16,231 are in home isolation.

