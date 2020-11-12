Image Source : PTI Delhi records 7,053 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 7,332

Delhi recorded as many as 7,053 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 4.67 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 7,332. One hundred four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 60,229 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 4,67,028 in the national capital, including 4,16,580 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 43,116, of which 26,252 are in home isolation.

