Image Source : PTI Delhi records 5,062 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 6,511

Delhi recorded as many as 5,062 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 3.86 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 6,511. Forty-one fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 44,330 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 3,86,706 in the national capital, including 3,47,476 patients who have either been discharged, or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 32,719, of which 20,093 are in home isolation.

The number of fresh cases recorded on Friday stood at 5,891, while 5,739 on Thursday, and 5,673 on Wednesday, while the figures were 4,853 on Tuesday and 2,832 on Monday.

