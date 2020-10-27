Delhi records 4,853 coronavirus cases - biggest single-day spike

Image Source : PTI Delhi records 4,853 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 6,356

Delhi recorded as many as 4,853 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This is the biggest single-day spiked in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases has touched over 3.64 lakh on Tuesday, while the death toll stands at to 6,356. Forty-four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 57,210 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 3,64,341 in the national capital, including 3,30,112 patients who have either been discharged, or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 27,873, of which 16,415 are in home isolation.

Delhi witnessing another peak

NITI Aayog (health) member and head of the national task force for Covid-19, VK Paul, said on Tuesday that Delhi is progressing towards a third peak.

"The trend of Covid cases is on a decline in the country. However, it has remained a matter of worry in three states and UTs. Delhi is inching towards its third peak while an unprecedented rise is being witnessed in Kerala and West Bengal," Paul said while addressing a press conference held by the Union Health Ministry.

He also said that the emerging situation in these parts of the country gives a lesson not to take the success of containing the virus for granted and resort to complacency.

(With IANS inputs)

