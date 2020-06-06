Image Source : AP In another surge, Delhi records 1,320 cases in 24 hrs; tally over 27,000

Delhi on Saturday recorded 1,320 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 27,654. Out of the total positive cases,16,229 cases are active, Delhi Health Department informed.

It also said that a total of 761 people have succumbed to the disease so far. However, no death has been reported in the last 24 hours.

The highest single-day spike in fresh cases -- 1,513 -- was recorded on June 3.

A total of 53 fatalities were reported on June 5, which took place between May 25 and June 5, the bulletin said, adding that 20 of these deaths took place on June 3 and 19 on June 4.

It, however, said the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Friday, the total number of cases stood at 26,334 including 708 deaths.



With fresh 1,320 cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has climbed to 27,654.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage