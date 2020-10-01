Delhi records 3,037 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 5,401

Image Source : PTI Delhi records 3,167 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 5,401

Delhi recorded as many as 3,037 fresh coronavirus cases. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has mounted to over 2.82 lakh on Thursday, while the death toll mounted to 5,401. Forty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The capital reported 3,390 cases on Wednesday, 3,227 on Tuesday, and 1,984 on Monday.

Of the total cases reported in Delhi so far, 2,50,613 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out.

A total of 55,423 COVID-19 tests were conducted, officials said, adding the number of containment zones stands at 2,615.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, Union cabinet secretary conducted a meeting on ‘Public Health Response to COVID-appropriate behavior’ via video conferencing.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also held a meeting with medical directors or medical superintendents of all state-run hospitals to review the status of coronavirus testing.

Delhi chief secretary took a review meeting of all district magistrates on COVID-19 management, it said.

