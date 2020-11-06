Delhi's daily coronavirus caseload crosses 7,000 for the first time; 7,178 cases in last 24 hours

Image Source : PTI Delhi daily coronavirus cases cross 7,000 for the first time; 7,178 cases in last 24 hours

Delhi recorded as many as 7,178 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday. This is the highest number of cases recorded in the national capital since the deadly infection reached the city earlier this year. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 4.23 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 6,833. Sixty-Four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 58,860 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 4,23,831 in the national capital, including 3,77,276 patients who have either been discharged, or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 39,722, of which 23,679 are in home isolation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday had said the city has seen a jump in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the last few days and it can be called a "third wave".

Kejriwal said people do not need to panic and the government was monitoring the situation regularly.

"Delhi has witnessed a jump in the number of COVID-19 cases. I think we can call it a third wave," he told reporters.

