Image Source : PTI Delhi records 6,715 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 6,769

Delhi recorded as many as 6,715 fresh coronavirus cases on Thrusday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 4.1 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 6,769. Sixty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The case tally stands at 4,16,653 in the national capital, including 3,71,155 patients who have either been discharged, or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 38,729.

