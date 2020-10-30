Image Source : PTI Delhi records 5,891 coronavirus cases, highest single-day spike; death toll reaches 6,470

Delhi recorded as many as 5,891 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 3.81 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 6,470. Forty-seven fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 59,641 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 3,81,644 in the national capital, including 3,42,811 patients who have either been discharged, or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 32,363, of which 19,064 are in home isolation.

The number of fresh cases recorded on Thursday stood at 5,739, and 5,673 on Wednesday, while the figures were 4,853 on Tuesday and 2,832 on Monday.

