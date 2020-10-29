Delhi records over 5,000 coronavirus cases for second consecutive day; death toll reaches 6,423

Image Source : PTI Delhi records 5,739 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 6,423

Delhi recorded as many as 5,739 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has reached over 3.75 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 6,423. Twenty-seven fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 60,124 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 3,75,753 in the national capital, including 3,38,378 patients who have either been discharged, or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 30,952, of which 18,069 are in home isolation.

