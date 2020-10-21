Image Source : PTI Delhi records 3,686 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 6,128

Delhi recorded as many as 3,686 fresh coronavirus cases. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has mounted to over 3.40 lakh on Wednesday, while the death toll mounted to 6,128. Forty-seven fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 59,064 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 3,40,436 in the national capital, including 3,10,191 patients who have either been discharged, or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 24,117, of which 14,227 are in home isolation.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage