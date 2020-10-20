Image Source : PTI Delhi records 3,579 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 6,081

Delhi recorded as many as 3,579 fresh coronavirus cases. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has mounted to over 3.36 lakh on Tuesday, while the death toll mounted to 6,081. Forty-one fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Delhi.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 56,593 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 3,36,750 in the national capital, including 3,06,747 patients who have either been discharged, or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 23,922, of which 14,046 are in home isolation.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage