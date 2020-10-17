Image Source : PTI Delhi records 3,259 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 5,981

Delhi recorded as many as 3,259 fresh coronavirus cases. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has mounted to over 3.27 lakh on Saturday, while the death toll mounted to 5,981. Thirty-five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 55,715 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 3,27,718 in the national capital, including 2,98,853 patients who have either been discharged, or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 22,884, of which 13,436 are in home isolation.

