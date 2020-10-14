Image Source : PTI Delhi records 3,324 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 5,898

Delhi recorded as many as 3,324 fresh coronavirus cases. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has mounted to over 3.17 lakh on Wednesday, while the death toll mounted to 5,898. Forty-four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 56,950 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 3,17,548 in the national capital, including 2,89,747 patients who have either been discharged, or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 21,903, of which 12,360 are in home isolation.

