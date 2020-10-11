Image Source : PTI Delhi records 2,780 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 5,769

Delhi recorded as many as 2,780 fresh coronavirus cases. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has mounted to over 3.09 lakh on Sunday, while the death toll mounted to 5,769. Twenty-nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 48,753 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 3,09,339 in the national capital, including 2,81,869 patients who have either been discharged, or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 21,701, of which 12,470 are in home isolation.

