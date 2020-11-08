Image Source : PTI Delhi records 7,745 coronavirus cases, highest single-day spike so far

Delhi recorded as many as 7,745 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 4.38 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 6,989. Seventy-seven fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 50,754 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 4,38,529 in the national capital, including 3,89,683 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 41,857, of which 24,723 are in home isolation.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage