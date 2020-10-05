Image Source : PTI Delhi records 1,947 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 5,542

Delhi recorded as many as 1,947 fresh coronavirus cases. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has mounted to over 2.92 lakh on Monday, while the death toll mounted to 5,542. Thirty-two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The relatively low number of fresh cases came out of the 35,593 tests conducted the previous day.

The bulletin said, the total number of cases has climbed to 2,92,560.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage