Delhi reports 224 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 6,542

Delhi on Saturday reported 224 fresh cases of COVID-19 between 4 pm yesterday and 12 midnight, Delhi Health Department said. The total number of cases now stands at 6,542 including 2,020 recoveries and 68 deaths. There are 4,454 active cases in the national capital.

In the last 24 hours, 6 ITBP personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi. 100 ITBP personnel have tested positive so far, all the cases are from Delhi.

There are 83 Covid-19 containment zones in the city at the moment.

