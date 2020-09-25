Image Source : PTI Delhi records 3,827 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 5,147

Delhi recorded as many as 3,827 fresh coronavirus cases. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has jumped 2.64 lakh on Friday, while the death toll mounted to 5,147. Twenty four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The city's infection tally stands at 2,64,450, while there are 30,867 active cases.

There are a total of 2,124 containment zones in the national capital.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting with medical directors and superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing.

A total of 59,134 tests were conducted the previous day. The positivity rate in Delhi stands at 6.47 per cent.

The chief secretary also held a review meeting with all district magistrates on COVID-19 management.

(With Inputs from PTI)

