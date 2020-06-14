500 rly coaches to provide extra beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi; NCC, NSS scouts to volunteer: Amit Shah

Image Source : PIBHOMEAFFAIRS 500 railways coaches to provide extra beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi; NCC, NSS scouts to volunteer: Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah today announced a series of measures to tackle the worsening coronavirus crisis in the capital Delhi. In a big move, Amit Shah announced that a committee formed under Doctor Paul would look into the issue of private hospitals providing 60 per cent of their beds on lower rates for treatment of COVID-19 patients. The committee has been asked to submit the report by tomorrow. Apart from other measures, the Centre will provide Delhi 500 railway coaches to prepare additional 8,000 beds for COVID-19 patients. NCC, NSS and scouts will be volunteering as health workers to manage the rising cases in Delhi, Amit Shah tweeted after the high-level meeting with Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Amit Shah also said that comprehensive house-to-house health survey will be done in Delhi containment zones for COVID-19 contact tracing.

Home Minister Amit Shah on tackling Delhi coronavirus crisis

COVID-19 tests will be started at every polling station in Delhi containment zones in a few days: Home Minister Amit Shah

Comprehensive house-to-house health survey will be done in Delhi containment zones for COVID-19 contact tracing: Home Minister Amit Shah

Modi govt will provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi in view of shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus tests in Delhi will be doubled in the next two days and increased by three times after six days: Amit Shah

Apart from Shah, Baijal and Kejriwal, those who attended the meeting include Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, members of the State Disaster Management Authority and senior officers from the Home and Health ministries.

After the Supreme Court observation, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government said it accepts with utmost respect and sincerity the apex court's remarks and pointed out that it was trying its best to set up better infrastructure and provide quality healthcare to all COVID-19 patients in the city.

Baijal has also formed a six-member panel to formulate a COVID management plan and suggest ways to ramp up medical infrastructure in the capital.

This comes close on the heels of Baijal's recent assertions on hospital beds and testing, and overturning of two Delhi government orders -- reserving hospital beds only for residents of Delhi and testing of only symptomatic patients.

