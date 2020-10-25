Delhi may report 12,000-14,000 COVID-19 cases daily during festivals, winter: Satyender Jain

Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain

Delhi might report a spike in coronavirus cases during festivals and the winter season, with around 12,000 to 14,000 infections daily, said UT's Health Minister Satyender Jain on Sunday. Citing a prediction of an expert committee, Jain said, "Dr. Paul expert committee had said that due to winter and festive season cases (of Covid-19 per day) can spike up to 12,000-14,000 but right now it is around 4,000 so the situation is contained."

A high-level expert committee-led by NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul submitted a report that said hospitals in Delhi should prepare for 15,000 Covid-19 cases being reported in a single day due to a spike in respiratory illnesses and with the upcoming winter season.

However, he also said that currently, the covid-19 situation in Delhi is under control as around 4,000 coronavirus cases are being reported per day.

"We are focused on containment, contact tracing, and isolation to tackle the situation," he added.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 4,116 new cases of Covid-19. While, the death toll due to Covid-19 in the national capital rose to 6,225 with 36 fatalities. The total number of active cases rose to 26,467 on Saturday.

