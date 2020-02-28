Delhi cop who braved pistol from point-blank range reveals what happened that day | Exclusive

Image Source : INDIA TV Head Constable Deepak Dahiya narrates what happened when he faced pistol man from point-blank range during violence in northeast Delhi

Head constable in Delhi Police Deepak Dahiya in an exclusive conversation with India TV narrated the ordeal when he braved pistol man Shahrukh in northeast Delhi violence during anti-CAA protests. Dahiya, who faced pistol man from point-blank range said his prime objective was to save lives of people by diverting the attention of the shooter who was firing in the air.

Speaking to India TV, Head Constable Deepak Dahiya said he was on the other side of the road when he noticed a man carrying a pistol who was firing in the air. At that time, Dahiya realised that he had to divert shooter's attention before bullets fired from his pistol injure any of the civilians present there.

"Our first duty is to ensure the safety of the people who were there. So the first thing that came in my mind was to divert shooter Shahrukh's attention and somehow indulge him in talks so that lives of civilians could be saved," Deepak Dahiya, Head Constable said.

"People safety is of prime importance, I thought anything can happen to me, but peoples' safety was of utmost important," Dahiya added.

"I was deployed at the Maujpur Chowk when I witnessed a mob was gathering, there was stone pelting, we were on the other side of the road... I noticed one man carrying a pistol and firing shots in the air... I thought that public casualty can increase so I crossed the road and came face-to-face with the shooter and confronted him... he (pistol man) said get aside... I'll shoot you..." Dahiya narrated.

Was thrilled when faced pistol man from point-blank range, says Deepak Dahiya

"He then fired a bullet that barely touched me... I was thrilled... but the bullet went from the side... then he ran away from the spot. Suddenly people from the other side gathered... there was stone-pelting..." Dahiya said.

Never seen such a pistol, guess it was English-made: Dahiya

On the pistol that was carried by the Shahrukh, Deepak Dahiya said so far he had never seen a pistol like that the shooter was carrying, it was an English pistol, Dahiya felt.

Dahiya also mentioned that he was wearing a bulletproof jacket so even if he fires, there were more chances of him to survive but the public did not have that option.

Family is proud of his duty

Dahiya who is father to two daughters, has a wife, mother and father, added that his family and village is proud on his duty. His father said he was proud on his son and that it was part of his duty on what he did.

