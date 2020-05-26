Tuesday, May 26, 2020
     
Delhi: With 4 new additions, total number of containment zones increases to 91

With four new additions, the total number of containment zones in the national capital reached 91 on Monday, the Delhi government said. While one zone has been sealed in North-West and South-East districts each, two new containment zones have been formed in the South-East district, the government said.

New Delhi Updated on: May 26, 2020 10:46 IST
So far, 41 zones have been de-contained, as per the data shared by the Delhi government on Monday, including 10 in the East district, the highest.

There are 16 containment zones in the North district, followed by South district (15), South-East district (14), South-West district (12), North-West district (11), Central district (8), Shahdara (6), North-East district (4), New Delhi district (3). East and West districts have just one active zone each.

