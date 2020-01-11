Saturday, January 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Delhi Congress' Jagdish Yadav joins AAP

Delhi Congress' Jagdish Yadav joins AAP

In a statement, AAP said Yadav was formerly the Chairperson of OBC Commission Delhi. "He was last serving on the Congress Delhi Manifesto Committee and Election Committee. He had contested Delhi assembly election in 2015 from Rithala constituency," the AAP said.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: January 11, 2020 13:45 IST
Delhi Congress' Jagdish Yadav joins AAP
Image Source : ANI

Delhi Congress' Jagdish Yadav joins AAP

Former Delhi Youth Congress President Jagdish Yadav on Saturday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. In a statement, AAP said Yadav was formerly the Chairperson of OBC Commission Delhi. "He was last serving on the Congress Delhi Manifesto Committee and Election Committee. He had contested Delhi assembly election in 2015 from Rithala constituency," the AAP said.

Apart from Jagdish Yadav, Congress' Vijay Vihar Block President Vikas Yadav also joined the party.

"BJP's Bansi Dogra has also joined the AAP," the statement added.

Also Read: Amid CAA, Bengal polls and other flashpoints, PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee to meet today

 

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News