Senior Delhi Congress leader Arvinder Singh passes away following cardiac arrest; last rites today

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PAWANKHERA Senior Delhi Congress leader Arvinder Singh passes away following cardiac arrest

Son of Former Union Minister Buta Singh and a former MLA Arvinder Singh passed away on Monday due to a cardiac arrest. His last rites will be performed today at Delhi's Lodhi crematorium at 12PM, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee informed.

"Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of my colleague and friend Arvinder Singh. He worked tirelessly for his constituency. He will be missed," senior Congress leader Pawan Khera tweeted.

The 56-year-old is survived by his wife and two children, said Pawan Arora, Arvinder's brother-in-law.

Several Congress leaders remembered Singh as a simple person with deep social awareness. "Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of my colleague and friend Arvinder Singh. He worked tirelessly for his constituency. He will be missed," tweeted senior Congress leader Pawan Khera.

Delhi Congress vice president Abhishek Dutt said, "Arvinder was my senior in school and was a very simple and good hearted person. He had also represented Delhi in cricket."

Singh was elected as an MLA from Deoli reserved constituency in Delhi in 2008 on a Congress ticket. He was also associated with the BJP for some time, said party leaders.

(Agency Inputs)

