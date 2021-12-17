Delhi: Air quality remains in 'very poor' category

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI A layer of fog settles in Delhi as temperatures drop.

The overall AQI of Delhi was recorded at 339.

A layer of fog settled in the national capital as the temperature dropped on Friday.

The air quality in Delhi continued to be in the 'very poor' category with the AQI clocking 339 on Friday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

A layer of fog settled in the national capital as the temperature dropped on Friday. Delhi is likely to witness 'shallow fog' today with the mercury dropping to as low as 8 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A thick layer of fog, meanwhile, engulfed Punjab's Amritsar as mercury levels dropped.

In its bulletin, SAFAR said, "AQI today indicates 'Very Poor' air quality. A shallow foggy condition is likely to keep AQI poor for the next two days. On December 16th air quality is going to improve and from 17th onwards significant improvement is likely due to high winds speeds that keep AQI within 'poor' or 'lower end of very poor' category," SAFAR said in its bulletin.

"Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad: AQI of Pune indicates moderate air quality today and likely to be 'moderate' for the next 2 days. AQI of Mumbai indicates 'poor' category and is likely to be the same for the next 2 days. AQI of Ahmedabad indicates air quality is of 'moderate' category and likely to remain so for the next 2 days," it further stated.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi government extended the ban on the entry of non-essential trucks in the national capital till further orders.

