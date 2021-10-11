Monday, October 11, 2021
     
Coal shortage in most of power plants in Delhi, stock left for only 2-3 days: Power Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain said that the NTPC has capped production capacity of its plants to 55 per cent.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 11, 2021 11:48 IST
Image Source : PTI

A day after Union Power Minister RK Singh ruled out any energy crisis in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has claimed that most of the power plants in the national capital are facing coal shortage and that stock is left for only 2-3 days.

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain said that the NTPC has capped production capacity of its plants to 55 per cent. "Earlier, we used to get 4000 megawatts of electricity but now we are not getting even half of that," he said.

"There is coal shortage in most of the power plants. The stock is left for only 2-3 days. NTPC capped production capacity of its plants to 55%. Earlier we used to get 4000 megawatts of electricity but now we are not getting even half of that," Delhi Power Minister, Satyendar Jain told ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, RK Singh had assured that Delhi will not face any energy crisis as sufficient fuel is being provided to power plants supplying the national capital. He made the comments after reviewing coal stock positions in all thermal power plants including those supplying power to Delhi distribution companies.

The assurance came after the city government said that if the coal supply didn't improve, there will be a blackout in Delhi in two days.

(With inouts from agencies)

