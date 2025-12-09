Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Cabinet Ministers offer prayers and perform seva at Golden Temple Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visited Amritsar with her cabinet ministers to offer prayers at Sri Harmandir Sahib. She expressed gratitude for the successful organization of the 350th martyrdom commemorative Gurmat Samagam at Delhi’s Red Fort, attributing its smooth conduct to Guru Tegh Bahadur's blessings.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with her cabinet ministers, visited Amritsar on Monday to pay homage at the revered Sri Harmandir Sahib. This marked her first visit to the Golden Temple since assuming office. At the holy shrine, Gupta bowed her head in prayer and expressed heartfelt gratitude at Darbar Sahib.

Gurmat Samagam success attributed to Guru’s blessings

The Chief Minister credited Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s blessings for the smooth and successful organisation of the three-day ‘Gurmat Samagam’, held last month on the Red Fort lawns to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the revered Guru.

“It is for this reason that I have come here with my entire cabinet to seek the Guru’s blessings and express gratitude,” she said. In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister described the spiritual energy she felt at the holy site.

She noted that the temple is not only a heritage monument but also a center of faith, service, and character-building. Gupta offered prayers for the well-being, health, and prosperity of all, she said.

“Today, I had the honor of bowing at Sri Harmandir Sahib. Just visiting this sacred place brings an incredible sense of peace. The Golden Temple is not merely a heritage site, but a divine center of spiritual energy and service, where faith transforms into action and devotion shapes character. Here, I prayed for the welfare of all (Sarbat da Bhala), seeking happiness, health, and well-being for everyone. The successful organization of the grand event in Delhi at the Red Fort, commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, is a blessing of Waheguru’s infinite grace and the immense blessings of the Guru Sahib. I pray that Waheguru continues to shower us all with His grace and gives us the strength to remain steadfast on the path of service, compassion, and duty,” she wrote.

Ahead of the visit, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa posted photos from inside the plane, capturing CM Rekha Gupta and her cabinet members en route from Delhi to Amritsar. He wrote, "Blessed to join Hon’ble CM Rekha Gupta Ji and other Cabinet members as we head to offer Ardas & Shukrana for the successful 350th commemorative functions. Praying for Waheguru’s mehar and Sarbat da Bhala.”