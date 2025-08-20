Live Rekha Gupta attacked updates: Doctor's team arrives at CM's residence; police question accused Rekha Gupta Attacked: The Delhi Chief Minister was assaulted during a 'Jan Sunvai' event at her official residence on Wednesday morning. The attacker, a 41-year-old man, has been arrested and is being questioned by the police.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked during a 'Jan Sunvai' event at her official residence on Wednesday morning. The accused, a 41-year-old man, pulled the chief minister's hair before slapping her. He was immediately caught by Gupta's personal security guard and is being questioned by the Delhi Police.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the attack on Gupta. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also condemned the attack, urging the police to take strict action in the matter. Meanwhile, the Congress has raised questions over the law and order situation in the national capital.