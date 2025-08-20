Advertisement
Rekha Gupta Attacked: The Delhi Chief Minister was assaulted during a 'Jan Sunvai' event at her official residence on Wednesday morning. The attacker, a 41-year-old man, has been arrested and is being questioned by the police.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked during a 'Jan Sunvai' event at her official residence on Wednesday morning. The accused, a 41-year-old man, pulled the chief minister's hair before slapping her. He was immediately caught by Gupta's personal security guard and is being questioned by the Delhi Police.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the attack on Gupta. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also condemned the attack, urging the police to take strict action in the matter. Meanwhile, the Congress has raised questions over the law and order situation in the national capital. 

 

Live updates :Rekha Gupta attacked:

  • 10:16 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Attack took place between 8.05 am and 8.10: Eyewitness

    Suresh Khandelwal, an eyewitness, says, "I reached here and soon after the CM came out. She started meeting people. He (the accused) was looking for an opportunity and attacked her... It happened around 8.05-8.10 am. Police took him away."

  • 10:14 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Rekha ji completely in shock: Eyewitness

    An eyewitness has said the CM was in complete shock following the incident. "She (Rekha Gupta) was listening to the programme when the incident happened. We heard noise coming from behind, and by the time we turned around, the police had taken the attacker away," she said. 

  • 10:12 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Attacker identified as Rajeshbhai

    In the initial investigation, the attacker has been identified as Rajeshbhai Kimjhi, who is a resident of Gujarat's Rajkot. He has revealed his age as 41.

  • 10:03 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Conspiracy by rivals, says Delhi minister

    Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says, "I strongly condemn the attack on the CM during Jan Sunvai. She worries for Delhi day and night. This is a conspiracy by rivals, they can't tolerate that a CM remains amid the public for hours, that she meets people at her residence. So, there seems to be a political conspiracy behind this. Delhi Police is investigating this. All facts will come out."

  • 10:01 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    No place for violence in democracy: Atishi

    AAP leader Atishi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, says, "The attack on Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democracy, there is a place for disagreement and protest, but there is no place for violence. Hoping that the Delhi Police will take the strictest action against the culprits. It is hoped that the Chief Minister is completely safe."

     

  • 10:00 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    CM suffered light blow to her head: Delhi BJP chief

    "The CM is stable. Doctors have examined her. I have met her, she is a strong woman...It seems that she suffered a light blow to her head...The slap or stone-throwing stories are fabricated...Such incidents in politics are condemnable...Jan Sunvai will continue. CM is resting right now but she has said that she will not cancel her programs," says Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

     

  • 9:52 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Questioning underway at Civil Lines PS

    The officials are questioning the accused at the Civil Lines Police Station in the national capital.

     

  • 9:51 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Attacked being questioned by police

    The attacker, a 35-year-old man, is now being questioned by the police.

     

  • 9:51 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Accused arrested by police

    The Delhi Police has arrested the accused who assaulted CM Rekha Gupta earlier in the day.

  • 9:47 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Doctor's team arrives at CM's residence

    A team of doctors has arrived at CM's residence and is monitoring her condition.

  • 9:45 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Delhi CM attacked

    Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked on Wednesday during a 'Jan Sunvai' event at her official residence.

