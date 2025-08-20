Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked: BJP condemns assault, Congress targets government over women's safety Rekha Gupta attacked: According to a senior police officer, the man has been detained, and further inquiry is underway. He first gave CM Rekha Gupta some papers during the public hearing and then allegedly attacked her.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked on Wednesday, drawing sharp reactions across the political spectrum. While the BJP condemned the assault, the Congress targeted the government, questioning women's safety in the national capital and asking, "If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common woman feel secure?"

The Chief Minister was allegedly attacked during her weekly 'Jan Sunvai' programme at her official residence in the national capital's Civil Lines. The attack was conducted by a 41-year-old man, who handed some papers to the chief minister before assaulting her. He also pulled her hair and slapped her. Though Gupta is not injured, the incident has left her in shock. Meanwhile, a team of doctors has also arrived at Gupta's residence. The attacker has now been arrested by the Delhi Police, and further investigation is underway.

Giving information of the incident, Delhi CMO said, "A person attacked CM Rekha Gupta during Jan Sunvai today. The accused has been nabbed by the Delhi Police and is being questioned."

BJP condemns assault

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva "strongly" condemned the "attack" on the chief minister during her weekly 'Jan Sunwai' programme, said the Delhi BJP said in a message.

"During Jan Sunvai this morning, CM was speaking with the public like she always does. A man approached her, presented some paper, and suddenly held her hand while trying to pull her towards him. During this, there was a little jostling. People nabbed him. Who is he, and all other details are being investigated by the Police. The CM is stable.

Doctors have examined her. I have met her, she is a strong woman. It seems that she suffered a light blow to her head. The slap or stone-throwing stories are fabricated. Such incidents in politics are condemnable. Jan Sunvai will continue. CM is resting right now but she has said that she will not cancel her programs," said Sachdeva

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "I strongly condemn the attack on the CM during Jan Sunvai. She worries for Delhi day and night. This is a conspiracy by rivals; they can't tolerate that a CM remains amid the public for hours, that she meets people at her residence. So, there seems to be a political conspiracy behind this. Delhi Police is investigating this. All facts will come out."

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "This is very sad; there is no place for violence in politics... But the BJP is the mother of violence... People are angry with the BJP. Whoever did this should be investigated. But, as the BJP used to say, when Arvind Kejriwal was attacked, they would claim that he himself had done it. So now you have to see for yourself whether this was an accident or they got it done. But I want to make one thing clear: if this attack has happened, then I definitely condemn it and want action to be taken against the culprit."

Congress targets govt over women's safety

Meanwhile, Congress condemned the attack but raised concerns over women's safety, questioning that if the Delhi Chief Minister himself is not safe, how can the safety of ordinary men and women be ensured?

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said, "This is very unfortunate. CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is. But this incident also exposes women's safety. If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or common woman be safe?"

He further said that those responsible must face strict punishment, but this also shows that no one is safe in Delhi, not just women, but anyone. "The kind of behaviour and tragic incident Rekha has faced must be strongly condemned. I want to warn that it is time to wake up, and Delhi’s laws and women’s safety must be prioritized," he added.

Atishi expresses concern

Former Chief Minister Atishi condemned the assault on Rekha Gupata and expressed concern, hoping the Chief Minister is completely safe. In an X post, Atishi said, "The attack on Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democracy, there is a place for disagreement and protest, but there is no place for violence. It is hoped that the Delhi Police will take the strictest action against the culprits. It is hoped that the Chief Minister is completely safe."

