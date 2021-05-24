Monday, May 24, 2021
     
Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit oxygen cylinder depot in Mayapuri Industrial area

As per the report, the chief minister is scheduled to visit the Vinayak Oxygen plant here today at 11:30 am.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 24, 2021 10:57 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit an oxygen cylinder depot in Mayapuri industrial area today. He will visit the Vinayak Oxygen plant here today at 11:30 am. 

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 cases in Delhi have been dropped significantly, In the last 24 hours, around 2,200 cases were reported in the city and the positivity rate too declined to 3.5 per cent. However, the chief minister said, But this does not mean the threat of coronavirus has been averted. We have to take all the steps to safeguard against coronavirus." 

He also extended the lockdown by another week, which will now be closed on May 31, 5 am.  "If COVID-19 cases continue to decrease, we will begin to unlock Delhi in a phased manner from May 31," he added. 

 

