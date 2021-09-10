Delhi CM Kejriwal announces 'grand' Ganesh Pujan, invites people to join live telecast from 7 pm

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM to organize 'Ganesh Pujan' at 7PM today, invites people to join live event

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that his government will be organising 'grand' Ganesh Pujan in the evening. Kejriwal, while inviting people to join the event online, said he and his Cabinet colleagues would also be attending it which will be telecast live from 7 pm. The Delhi government has banned public celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the chief minister invited people to join the live 'arti'.

Apart from Kejriwal and other AAP ministers, singers Shankar Mahadevan and Suresh Wadekar will brace the event.

"We are organising this grand Ganesh Pujan and I invite all the 130 crore people including Delhiites to join us. There will be a miracle and all our wishes will be fulfilled as 130 crore people will pray Lord Ganesha together," CM Kejriwal told a press conference.

"Public programs are not allowed due to Corona, that's why we are getting you a great program on TV", AAP said in a tweet.

The CM also talked about Ganesh Chaturthi's link to patriotism, saying that Ganeshotsav played a crucial role in the independence movement. "We should inculcate spirituality and patriotism in our children", he said.

Earlier today, Kejriwal also extended greetings on the occasion. "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all. May Vighnaharta Ganapati Bappa bring happiness, prosperity and joy in your life", he tweeted in Marathi.

Incidentally, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has prohibited the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi at public places and installing idols of Lord Ganesha in pandals, in view of the pandemic outbreak.

