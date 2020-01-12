This is how Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal joins IIT reunion

Image Source : TWITTER/PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal joined his friends and classmates on Skype

The Delhi assembly elections, due next month, are keeping Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on his toes. That's why the CM could not make it at an alumni meet at IIT Kharagpur but joined his friends and classmates on Sunday morning on Skype.

"@ArvindKejriwal couldn't make it to his IIT Kharagpur reunion at Hyderabad because of the elections. But he joined them this morning on Skype. You have the coolest Chief Minister, Delhi." said one of the members from AAP.

The view from the other side. @ArvindKejriwal - the key discussion at the IIT KGP 85 batch reunion was the great work being done in health and education. The general consensus was @AamAadmiParty is coming back to power in Delhi. https://t.co/dCmz2keKPI pic.twitter.com/nBi0cIcba7 — Rajeev Saraf (@rsaraf007) January 12, 2020

An alumni of IIT Kharagpur 1985 batch, Kejriwal completed his B.Tech in mechanical engineering in 1989.

He won his first election against three-term Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit in the New Delhi constituency in 2013 by a margin of over 22,000 votes.

The Aam Aadmi Party is expecting at least 68 seats in the upcoming assembly elections, one of the key members of the party told IANS.

The Delhi assembly elections will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

ALSO READ | Delhi Assembly polls: Moti Nagar set to witness tough BJP-AAP battle

ALSO READ | Delhi BJP releases a video and some questions for Arvind Kejriwal. Watch